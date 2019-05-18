Wisdom hits two homers as Nashville tops Round Rock 6-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of homers, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 6-3 win over the Round Rock Express on Saturday.

Hunter Cole and Matt Davidson also homered for the Sounds.

The home runs by Wisdom, both solo shots, came in the second off Ryan Hartman and in the eighth off Akeem Bostick.

Nashville right-hander Seth Maness (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hartman (5-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Express, Derek Fisher doubled and singled twice.