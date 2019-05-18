Smith leads Jackson to 4-3 win over Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Riley Smith allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Tennessee Smokies in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Smith (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Jackson started the scoring in the second inning when Drew Ellis hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Dominic Miroglio.

Tennessee answered in the next half-inning when Jared Young hit an RBI double, driving in Roberto Caro to cut the deficit to one.

The Generals later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Jeffrey Baez hit a solo home run, while Ben DeLuzio hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Tennessee saw its comeback attempt come up short after Connor Myers hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Charcer Burks in the ninth to cut the Jackson lead to 4-3.

Justin Steele (0-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.