Herrera, Thomas lift Kane County over Beloit 3-2

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Jose Herrera tripled and doubled, driving in two runs as the Kane County Cougars topped the Beloit Snappers 3-2 on Saturday.

Alek Thomas tripled and doubled with two runs for Kane County.

Beloit tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Joseph Pena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Skyler Weber.

Kane County answered in the next half-inning when Buddy Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Herrera.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the eighth when Herrera hit an RBI double, bringing home Thomas.

Beloit saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Farrar hit an RBI single, driving in Devin Foyle in the eighth inning to cut the Kane County lead to 3-2.

Starter Jackson Goddard (3-2) got the win while Adam Reuss (0-5) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.