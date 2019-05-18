White’s single leads Arkansas over Tulsa in 10 innings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Evan White hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday.

Aaron Knapp scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

Arkansas starter Darren McCaughan allowed one run and three hits over seven innings. He also struck out six and walked one. Darin Gillies (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chris Nunn (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Drillers, Cody Thomas homered and singled, also stealing a base.

Arkansas improved to 12-6 against Tulsa this season.