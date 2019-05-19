Leon’s single leads Tijuana to 7-5 win over Campeche

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Maxwell Leon hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 7-5 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Saturday.

The single by Leon, part of a four-run inning, gave the Toros a 2-0 lead before Junior Lake hit a two-run double later in the inning.

After Campeche scored two runs in the third, the Piratas took the lead in the fifth inning when Olmo Rosario hit a two-run home run and Paul Leon hit an RBI single.

The Toros later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Dariel Alvarez hit an RBI single, while Lake and Alvarez both drove in a run in the seventh.

Lake doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs for Tijuana.

Gerardo Sanchez (1-0) got the win in relief while Carlos De Leon (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Piratas, Rosario homered and singled three times, driving in two runs.

With the win, Tijuana improved to 4-1 against Campeche this season.