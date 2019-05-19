Los Angeles hosts Kansas City after Canning’s strong showing

Kansas City Royals (15-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-23, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (2-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (2-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels are 13-9 in home games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, David Fletcher leads the team with an average of .316.

The Royals are 5-16 on the road. The Kansas City pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.28, Jorge Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 6.29. The Angels won the last meeting 6-3. Griffin Canning earned his second victory and Mike Trout went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Jakob Junis registered his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with 11 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Jonathan Lucroy is 10-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 56 hits and has 22 RBIs. Ryan O'Hearn is 4-for-28 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Royals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).