Toronto Blue Jays to visit the Chicago White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (18-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-23, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (1-4, 5.58 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Toronto will meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.

The White Sox are 11-12 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.13. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 5.58 ERA.

The Blue Jays are 10-14 on the road. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .286 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the club with an OBP of .375. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Sam Gaviglio recorded his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Ivan Nova took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 36 RBIs and is batting .256. Tim Anderson is 9-for-33 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs and is batting .250. Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .188 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).