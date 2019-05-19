Field, Adduci lead Iowa to 5-4 win over New Orleans

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Johnny Field hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Jim Adduci doubled and singled as the Iowa Cubs defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Baby Cakes tied the game 4-4 when Yadiel Rivera hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Iowa starter Alec Mills (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Zac Gallen (5-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.