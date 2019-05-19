Carpio, Krizan lead Binghamton to 7-1 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Luis Carpio hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Jason Krizan homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Trenton Thunder 7-1 on Sunday.

The home run by Carpio scored Andres Gimenez to give the Rumble Ponies a 4-1 lead.

The Rumble Ponies later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Krizan hit a solo home run, while Carpio scored on an error in the ninth.

Adonis Uceta (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Trenton starter Albert Abreu (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Binghamton took advantage of some erratic Trenton pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Zack Zehner homered and singled for the Thunder.