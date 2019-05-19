Gomez hits two homers as Charlotte beats Clearwater 9-3

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Moises Gomez hit two of the Charlotte Stone Crabs' season-high five home runs in a 9-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday.

Matt Duffy, Garrett Whitley and Jim Haley also homered for the Stone Crabs.

The home runs by Gomez, both two-run shots, came in the first and fifth innings off Damon Jones.

Charlotte left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jones (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Threshers, Ben Aklinski doubled and singled. Madison Stokes doubled and singled twice.