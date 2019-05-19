Sports
Cortes’ single leads St. Lucie to 8-6 win over Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to an 8-6 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Sunday. With the victory, the Mets swept the three-game series.
The single by Cortes started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, St. Lucie took the lead when Quinn Brodey hit an RBI single and then added to it when Jacob Zanon hit a sacrifice fly.
Joseph Shaw (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Joe Record (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
For the Miracle, Lewin Diaz homered and doubled, scoring two runs.
With the win, St. Lucie improved to 4-2 against Fort Myers this season.
