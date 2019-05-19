Adon, Pineda lead Hagerstown to 4-0 win over Hickory

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Israel Pineda homered and had two hits, and Joan Adon allowed just four hits over six innings as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Hickory Crawdads 4-0 on Sunday.

Adon (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

In the bottom of the second, Hagerstown took the lead on a double by Kyle Marinconz that scored Pineda. The Suns then added two runs in the third and a run in the sixth. In the third, Cody Wilson scored on a stolen base and Jacob Rhinesmith scored on a passed ball, while Pineda hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Yerry Rodriguez (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Crawdads were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Suns' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.