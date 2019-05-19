Merrell’s double leads Midland to 4-3 win over Corpus Christi

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Kevin Merrell hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday.

The double by Merrell, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Luis Barrera hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Midland crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, Corpus Christi took a 3-1 lead on an RBI single by Seth Beer in the fifth inning.

Zack Erwin (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Justin Ferrell (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Joshua Rojas doubled and singled twice for the Hooks.