Bishop’s single leads Tacoma to 18-9 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Braden Bishop hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 18-9 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.

The single by Bishop came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Rainiers a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Kyle Seager hit a three-run double and then scored on a two-run double by Ryan Court.

The Rainiers later scored in four more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Bishop drove in two runs and Court drove in one, while Kristopher Negron drove in two runs and Court drove in one in the ninth.

Tacoma starter Jonathon Niese (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Young (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

For the Aces, Wyatt Mathisen homered twice and doubled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. Abraham Almonte homered and singled, scoring two runs.