Burruel’s double leads Saltillo to 6-5 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Sergio Burruel hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 6-5 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Burruel scored Josuan Hernandez, Leandro Castro, and Jose Manuel Orozco to give the Saraperos a 4-1 lead.

The Saraperos added to their lead in the seventh when Kristian Delgado hit a two-run triple.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after David Vidal hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to cut the Saltillo lead to 6-5.

Saltillo starter Felix Doubront (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Octavio Acosta (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Vidal homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Diablos Rojos.

The Saraperos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-4.