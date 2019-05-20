Giants call up lefty Andrew Suarez to start against Braves

The San Francisco Giants called up left-hander Andrew Suarez to start Monday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Suarez was 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Sacramento before making his season debut against the Braves. The 26-year-old missed 16 games while with the River Cats with a hamstring injury.

Suarez pitched against Atlanta twice in 2018 and beat the Braves on May 6 for his only career win.

Infielder Donovan Solano was optioned to Sacramento, leaving the Giants without a true backup shortstop. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated that third baseman Evan Longoria or second baseman Joe Panik could be used there if needed.