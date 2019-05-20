Ward leads Greenville to 4-0 win over West Virginia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Thad Ward allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Greenville Drive over the West Virginia Power in a 4-0 win on Monday.

Ward (3-2) struck out seven to pick up the win.

Greenville scored three runs in the third, including a single by Triston Casas that scored Devlin Granberg. The Drive scored again in the eighth inning, when Casas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jordan Wren.

Ryne Inman (4-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Power were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Drive's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.