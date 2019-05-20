Haley, Brujan lead the way for Charlotte

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 15-3 on Monday.

Vidal Brujan tripled and singled, also stealing a base for Charlotte.

Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning when Haley hit a solo home run.

Charlotte later scored in four additional innings, including an eight-run seventh, when Ronaldo Hernandez hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Charlotte starter Joe Ryan (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Taylor Braley (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over six innings.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 3-1 against Jupiter this season.