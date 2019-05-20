Muller, Casteel spur Mississippi to 6-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Ryan Casteel hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Kyle Muller allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Mississippi Braves topped the Birmingham Barons 6-1 on Monday.

Muller (2-1) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Mississippi started the scoring in the second inning when Riley Unroe hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Morales.

After Mississippi added two runs in the third, the Barons cut into the deficit in the third inning when Luis Alexander Basabe hit an RBI single, bringing home Ti'Quan Forbes.

Kodi Medeiros (0-6) went four innings, allowing six runs and eight hits while striking out six in the Southern League game.