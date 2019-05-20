Cuadrado’s single leads Great Lakes over Lansing in 10 innings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Romer Cuadrado hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Great Lakes Loons to an 8-7 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Monday.

James Outman scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Jacob Amaya.

The Lugnuts tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Jake Brodt scored on a groundout.

Reliever Brett de Geus (3-0) picked up the win after he allowed one hit over two scoreless innings. Sean Rackoski (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Midwest League game.

Nick Podkul doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Lugnuts.