Naylor has 4 RBI, leads El Paso to 21-10 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Josh Naylor, Esteban Quiroz, Jacob Scavuzzo and A.J. Kennedy drove in at least three runs each, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 21-10 on Monday.

Naylor homered twice and singled, scoring four runs while also driving in four.

El Paso had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second and four runs in the fifth.

The key inning was the first, when Naylor hit a two-run home run.

Robert Stock (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Albuquerque starter Pat Dean (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

El Paso hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

For the Isotopes, Pat Valaika homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three. Elliot Soto tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.