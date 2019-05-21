Borussia Dortmund signs Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund has signed Germany defender Nico Schulz from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim.

Dortmund, which finished runner-up in the league, says the 26-year-old Schulz has signed a deal through June 2024.

Sporting director Michael Zorc says the team will "benefit greatly from his physicality, his tempo and his extreme dynamism. A player like him with his fighting spirit and his desire to be successful would help any team."

Schulz, who will be familiar to Dortmund coach Lucien Favre from their time together at Borussia Moenchengladbach, scored one goal and set up six more for Hoffenheim last season.

Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund was paying 27 million euros ($30 million) for the player, making Schulz Dortmund's second most expensive signing after Andre Schuerrle.

Schulz has scored two goals in six appearances for Germany.