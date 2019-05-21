Hays’ homer leads Frederick to 6-5 win over Myrtle Beach

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Austin Hays hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 6-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday.

The home run by Hays, part of a six-run inning, gave the Keys a 3-0 lead before J.C. Escarra hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Pelicans cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Tyler Payne hit a three-run home run.

The Pelicans saw their comeback attempt come up short after Kevonte Mitchell hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Carlos Sepulveda in the ninth to cut the Frederick lead to 6-5.

Steven Klimek (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Myrtle Beach starter Javier Assad (2-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.