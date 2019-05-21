Lagrange’s triple leads Columbia to 5-2 win over Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Wagner Lagrange hit a run-scoring triple in the sixth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 5-2 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday.

The triple by Lagrange came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Fireflies a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Hayden Senger hit an RBI double, driving in Lagrange.

After Columbia put up one run in the first inning, Greenville took a 2-1 lead after Kervin Suarez hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Alan Marrero hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Bryce Hutchinson (2-1) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yoan Aybar (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Jordan Wren singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Drive.