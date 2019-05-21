Chu’s sac fly leads Akron to 7-3 win over Harrisburg

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Li-Jen Chu drove in Connor Marabell with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 7-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Chu, part of a two-run inning, gave the RubberDucks a 4-3 lead before Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The RubberDucks added to their lead in the eighth when Tyler Friis hit a two-run double.

Marabell tripled, doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for Akron.

Rob Kaminsky (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Harrisburg starter Ben Braymer (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.