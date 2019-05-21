Guelph eliminates Prince Albert from Memorial Cup

Montreal Canadiens prospect Nick Suzuki had two goals and an assist and the Guelph Storm beat the Western Hockey League champion Raiders 5-2 on Tuesday, eliminating Prince Albert from the Memorial Cup.

Isaac Ratcliffe also scored and assisted on both Suzuki goals. Fedor Gordeev and Liam Hawel also scored for the Ontario Hockey League champion Storm (2-1) and Sean Durzi had two assists. Anthony Popovich made 19 saves.

Sean Montgomery and Dante Hannoun scored for the Raiders (0-3). Brayden Pachal had two assists and Ian Scott stopped 20 shots.

The Raiders dropped three games in a row at the national major junior hockey championship to be sent home early.

The loss on Tuesday was the 13th in a row for the WHL at the four-team competition, going back five tournaments.

The previous time the WHL champion won a game was the 2015 semifinal, when the Kelowna Rockets beat the Quebec Remparts before falling to the Oshawa Generals in the final to start the streak of losses.

The host Halifax Mooseheads (2-0) play the Quebec league champion Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (1-1) on Wednesday to wrap up the round-robin portion of the tournament.