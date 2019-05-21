Contreras leads Fort Wayne to 1-0 win over South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Efrain Contreras allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps over the South Bend Cubs in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Contreras (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Lee Solomon scored on a triple by Juan Fernandez.

Cam Sanders (2-2) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Cubs were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the TinCaps' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.