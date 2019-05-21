Miller, Bishop and Nola lead Tacoma in win

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Ian Miller had four hits, while Braden Bishop and Austin Nola recorded three apiece as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Fresno Grizzlies 12-3 on Tuesday.

Miller homered and singled three times, driving home five runs and scoring a couple.

With the game tied 3-3, the Rainiers took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Miller homered to bring home Chris Mariscal.

The Rainiers later scored in three more innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jose Lobaton hit a solo home run, while Miller drove in two runs and Kyle Seager drove in one in the seventh.

R.J. Alaniz (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fresno starter Austin Voth (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Raudy Read homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Grizzlies.