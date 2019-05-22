Red Sox face off against the Blue Jays in division matchup

Boston Red Sox (25-23, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-28, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (3-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Toronto and Boston will play on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 4-6 against AL East opponents. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .287 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Red Sox have gone 9-9 against division opponents. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for second in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .385. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-3. Marcus Stroman earned his second victory and Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Toronto. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .439. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-34 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs and is batting .239. Rafael Devers is 16-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (right wrist soreness), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Eric Sogard: day-to-day (left thumb sprain).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (illness).