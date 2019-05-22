AP Sportlight

1876 — Joe Borden of Boston pitches the first no-hitter in NL history.

1884 — Knight of Ellersie, ridden by S. Fischer, wins the two-horse Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Welcher.

1901 — The Cleveland Indians score nine runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Senators 14-13.

1922 — Harry Greb beats Gene Tunney at Madison Square Garden in New York to win the American light heavyweight title. Grebb wins a unanimous decision after 15 brutal rounds. In the opening round, Greb fractures Tunney's nose and opens a deep gash over Tunney's left eye, but the fight continues to the end. It's the only loss in Tunney's professional career. Tunney entered the bout with a 40-0-1 record and would retire with a 65-1-1 record six years later.

1936 — Rushaway, ridden by John Longden, wins his second derby in as many days, taking the 1 1/4-mile Latonia Derby at Latonia in Covington, Ky. Rushaway had won the 1 1/8-mile Illinois Derby, run at Aurora, Ill., the previous day.

1953 — Native Dancer, ridden by Eric Guerin, avenges the loss in the Kentucky Derby by edging Jamie K. by a neck to win the Preakness Stakes.

1976 — Boston center Dave Cowens dominates the opener of the NBA Finals against Phoenix with a 25-point, 21-rebound performance as the Celtics defeated the Suns, 98-87.

1991 — Paul Dougherty scores two goals and adds two assists to help the San Diego Sockers win their fourth consecutive Major Indoor Soccer League championship with an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Crunch.

1997 — In the first all-freshman singles final in NCAA history, Stanford's Lilia Osterloh beats Florida's M.C. White 6-1, 6-1 to win the women's singles tennis championship.

2002 — Los Angeles Dodgers' slugger Shawn Green becomes the 14th man in major league history to homer four times in a game and sets a big league record with 19 total bases. He is 6-for-6, scoring six times with seven RBIs in a 16-3 win at Milwaukee.

2005 — Anastasia Myskina is the first defending champion at the French Open to be eliminated in the opening round, losing to Spain's Maria Sanchez Lorenzo 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

2009 — Alabama sophomore Kelsi Dunne becomes the first player to throw back-to-back no-hitters in NCAA postseason play. Dunne holds Jacksonville State hitless for the second straight day in a 9-0 softball victory. The two no-hitters tie the NCAA postseason record. It's Dunne's fourth of the season and a school-record six for her career.

2015 — Stephen Curry scores 40 points and the Golden State Warriors made it look easy, beating the Houston Rockets 115-80 to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Curry makes seven 3-pointers to break the NBA record for most 3s in the playoffs in a season with 64.

2017 — NFL owners cut the overtime period from 15 minutes to 10 minutes during the regular season, but also give players plenty of leeway to celebrate after a touchdown.

2018 — Alex Ovechkin scores early and Andre Burakovsky adds two second-period goals to help the Washington Capitals put a decade of playoff frustration behind them with a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.