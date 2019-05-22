Turang, Fry lead the way for Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brice Turang singled four times, scoring two runs as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Peoria Chiefs 7-2 on Wednesday.

David Fry doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Wisconsin.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Peoria cut into the lead when Malcom Nunez hit an RBI single, driving in Brady Whalen.

The Timber Rattlers extended their lead with four runs in the fifth inning, including a single by Fry that scored Connor McVey.

Wisconsin southpaw Aaron Ashby (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Colin Schmid (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over six innings.

Wadye Ynfante tripled and singled for the Chiefs.