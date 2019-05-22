Sports
Okey leads Chattanooga to 8-6 win over Birmingham
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Chris Okey hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Birmingham Barons 8-6 on Wednesday.
Okey hit a two-run shot in the second, a two-run shot in the fifth and a three-run shot in the sixth.
Aaron Fossas (3-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zack Burdi (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Ti'Quan Forbes doubled and singled twice for the Barons. Alfredo Gonzalez doubled and singled, scoring two runs.
Chattanooga improved to 5-1 against Birmingham this season.
Comments