Hernandez, Riddle spur New Orleans to 9-1 win over Okla. City

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- JT Riddle hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Elieser Hernandez struck out 12 hitters over six innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-1 on Wednesday.

Hernandez (3-1) allowed one hit while walking three to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, New Orleans extended its lead when Isan Diaz hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes later added five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Mitchell White (0-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.