North Carolina edges Virginia 3-2 in 10 innings in ACC

Angel Zarate scored the winning run on a hit batsman with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting North Carolina past Virginia 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Aaron Sabato drew a one-out walk and reached second on a wild pitch before Zarate pinch-ran for him. An intentional walk to Danny Serretti and a walk to Ike Freeman loaded the bases before reliever Devin Ortiz struck pinch-hitter Caleb Roberts with an 0-1 pitch to score Zarate and spark a celebration by the fifth-seeded Tar Heels (39-17).

Joey Lancellotti (5-2) allowed four hits and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings for UNC, which faces Miami on Friday in pool play. Andrew Abbott (2-3) took the loss for No. 9 Virginia (32-23) in the low-scoring game.

North Carolina led 2-0 on Ike Freeman's run-scoring in the fourth inning and Danny Serretti's RBI double in the sixth. Virginia tied the game on Nate Eikhoff's leadoff homer in the top of the seventh and Brendan Rivoli's RBI single through the right side in the eighth that scored Tanner Morris from second.