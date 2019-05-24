Neuse hits walk-off single in 10th, Las Vegas beats Albuquerque 1-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 1-0 on Thursday.

Seth Brown scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Las Vegas starter Paul Blackburn struck out seven and walked two while allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings. J.B. Wendelken (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Tinoco (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Isotopes were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Aviators' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.