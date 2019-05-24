McCaughan leads Arkansas to 3-1 win over Springfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Darren McCaughan allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Springfield Cardinals in a 3-1 win on Friday.

McCaughan (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Springfield started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Johan Mieses advanced to third on a single by Randy Arozarena and then scored on a ground out by Conner Capel.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Travelers took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Joe DeCarlo hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin Warner (2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.