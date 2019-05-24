Pena, Adolph lead Quad Cities to 12-3 win over Wisconsin

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Jeremy Pena hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Ross Adolph tripled twice as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 12-3 on Friday.

The home run by Pena started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Trey Dawson and Michael Wielansky hit RBI singles.

Quad Cities later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Dawson hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Quad Cities right-hander R.J. Freure (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Scott Sunitsch (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quad Cities improved to 3-1 against Wisconsin this season.