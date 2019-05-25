Stevenson’s triple leads Fresno to 9-6 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Andrew Stevenson hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 9-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.

The triple by Stevenson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Grizzlies a 6-4 lead before Wilmer Difo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Grizzlies later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Yadiel Hernandez hit a solo home run, while Jacob Wilson scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Starter Scott Copeland (3-2) got the win while Nick Rumbelow (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Rainiers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Jose Lobaton was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Rainiers.