Despite double, Bayern coach Kovac waiting for assurances

Bayern coach Niko Kovac celebrates with his players with the trophy after winning the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 25, 2019. AP Photo

Niko Kovac is the first to win a domestic double in Germany as a player and coach, yet it may not be enough to keep his job as Bayern Munich coach.

Kovac, whose side defeated Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final on Saturday, a week after clinching the Bundesliga title, is yet to be given assurances in public from the club that he will remain in charge, despite bringing a successful end to what had been a testing season.

The pressure and uncertainty appeared to cast a shadow on what was Kovac's second successive German Cup win - he was Eintracht Frankfurt coach when the side defeated Bayern in the final last year.

"Last year I was leaving the team. This year everything is a little less emotional, no tears, but still, I'm happy," Kovac said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Sometimes I would really wish that things went a little differently. It's difficult to turn the wheel back. We should all work on it, we're all human. We should make sure that we get along with each other."

Kovac, who won the double as a player in 2003, acknowledged the cup win on Saturday was "very important" as "it shows that we have worked well."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was again coy when pressed on the coach's future.

"At the end of the day we have to get titles. Of course the coach plays a central role," Rummenigge said. "It was never an issue for us with the term that he has until 2021, that he would simply not be there anymore as coach beforehand."

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports