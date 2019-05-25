Sports
Hernandez’s double leads Yucatan to 4-3 win over Tijuana
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Hernandez hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 4-3 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Saturday.
The double by Hernandez scored Jonathan Jones to tie the game 3-3.
The Leones took the lead for good in the sixth when Alex Valdez hit an RBI double, bringing home Yeison Asencio.
Starter Cesar Valdez (7-0) got the win while Jesus Pirela (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.
Henry Urrutia singled three times for the Toros.
Comments