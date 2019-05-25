Soto’s homer leads Aguascalientes to 9-8 win over Leon

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Saul Soto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 9-8 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The home run by Soto scored Michael Wing and was the game's last scoring play.

Jose Valverde (1-0) got the win in relief while Fredy Quintero (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Felix Pie was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Bravos.