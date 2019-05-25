Roberson, Mendoza lift Monterrey over Quintana Roo 7-4

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Roberson singled four times, also stealing a base as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 7-4 on Sunday.

Victor Mendoza doubled twice with three runs for Monterrey.

Down 2-1 in the third, Monterrey took the lead when Agustin Murillo hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the third, the Tigres took the lead in the fourth inning when Francisco Cordoba hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Choice.

Starter Elian Leyva (1-0) got the win while Felipe Arredondo (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

The Tigres left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. For the Tigres, Frank Diaz doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 4-1 against Quintana Roo this season.