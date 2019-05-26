Sports
The Latest: Play begins at French Open under sunny skies
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The year's second Grand Slam is underway.
Under sunny skies, former No. 1 Angelique Kerber lost the first two games to 81st-ranked Anastasia Potapova in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that Kerber has never won.
On Court Suzanne Lenglen, 11th-seeded Marin Cilic is facing Thomas Fabbiano.
Also, 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza is up against 96th-ranked American Taylor Townsend in the first match at the tournament's newest stadium, Court Simonne Mathieu.
8:45 a.m.
Roger Federer is in action on the opening day of the French Open.
Returning to play at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, Federer opens against 73rd-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer at the Australian Open, plays Maximilian Marterer.
Others in action include: seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori; last year's semifinalist Marc Cecchinato; last week's Italian Open champion Karolina Pliskova, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens.
The French Open is the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments to begin on a Sunday.
