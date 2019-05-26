Hannemann’s single leads Iowa to 14-10 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Jacob Hannemann hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 14-10 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday.

The single by Hannemann, part of a four-run inning, gave the Cubs an 11-10 lead before Jim Adduci hit a three-run double later in the inning.

Dakota Mekkes (3-0) got the win in relief while Jordan Milbrath (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, New Orleans got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Lewis Brinson homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.