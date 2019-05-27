Sports
The Latest: 2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova out of French
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm.
The No. 6-seeded Kvitova tweeted Monday that she has been dealing with pain for a few weeks.
An MRI on Sunday night confirmed a Grade 2 tear, which she said "could get a lot worse" if she played.
She had been due to face Sorana Cirstea on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Kvitova was replaced in the draw by Kaja Juvan, an 18-year-old from Slovenia who lost in qualifying and will be making her Grand Slam debut.
Play has started at Roland Garros on Day 2 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
___
9 a.m.
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are all in action on Day 2 at the French Open.
Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.
Nadal begins Monday against Yannick Hanfmann, a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1. Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.
Djokovic, whose first-round opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed in the past 45 years: Djokovic himself.
And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.
Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka and Caroline Wozniacki.
