Indiana, Indiana State will play in NCAA baseball tourney

Indiana and Indiana State will play in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Hoosiers will play Illinois State on Friday. They are the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional.

Indiana State also is a No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional. The Sycamores will play McNeese on Friday. It's the 10th NCAA tournament appearance for Indiana State, and the seventh under coach Mitch Hannahs.

Indiana is appearing in the tournament for the ninth time. It's the seventh trip since 2009.