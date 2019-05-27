Sardinas’ single leads Harrisburg to 4-3 win over Reading

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Luis Sardinas hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Senators and a three-game winning streak for the Fightin Phils.

The single by Sardinas, part of a three-run inning, gave the Senators a 2-1 lead before Wil Crowe hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Reading scored on a double by Adam Haseley that brought home Jose Gomez. In the following at-bat, Mickey Moniak scored on a groundout to cut the Harrisburg lead to 4-3.

Harrisburg right-hander Crowe (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter JoJo Romero (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.