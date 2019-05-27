Eshelman, Brantly carry Lehigh Valley to 5-0 win over Buffalo

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Rob Brantly homered and had two hits, and Tom Eshelman allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-0 on Monday.

Eshelman (1-0) struck out seven and walked one to pick up the win.

Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on an error, Andrew Romine advanced to third on an error and then scored on a single by Ali Castillo.

The IronPigs later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and eighth to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Conor Fisk (1-2) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Bisons were blanked for the third time this season, while the IronPigs' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.