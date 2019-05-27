Arias, Huff lift Down East over Carolina in a 9-7 slugfest

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Diosbel Arias doubled twice and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Carolina Mudcats 9-7 on Monday.

Samuel Huff singled twice with an RBI and a run for Down East.

Carolina grabbed a 7-6 lead in the fifth after Eddie Silva hit a two-run single and Julio Garcia hit a sacrifice fly.

Down East answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Arias and Anderson Tejeda both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Wood Ducks tacked on another run in the ninth when Yonny Hernandez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Josh Advocate (3-1) got the win in relief while Cody Beckman (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, the Mudcats recorded a season-high six doubles. Mario Feliciano doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Mudcats.