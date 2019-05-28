Boston hosts St. Louis with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Boston leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 4-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bruins have gone 29-9-3 in home games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Blues are 21-13-7 on the road. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 64 assists and has recorded 100 points this season. David Pastrnak has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals, adding 35 assists and recording 68 points. Jaden Schwartz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).